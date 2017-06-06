Deputies seek trio in theft of $7k worth of wine, liquor

ABC Columbia Staff

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s have released surveillance photos of three men suspected of fraud.

On April 11, the trio is accused of using a cloned credit cards to purchase $7,000 worth of liquor and wine at Sam’s Wine and Spirits located in the 400 block of Killian Road.

Investigators say the suspects fled the location in a 90’s model Mercury Grand Marquis.

