Deputies seek trio in theft of $7k worth of wine, liquor

1/2 Provided/RCSD

2/2 Provided/RCSD



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s have released surveillance photos of three men suspected of fraud.

On April 11, the trio is accused of using a cloned credit cards to purchase $7,000 worth of liquor and wine at Sam’s Wine and Spirits located in the 400 block of Killian Road.

Investigators say the suspects fled the location in a 90’s model Mercury Grand Marquis.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.