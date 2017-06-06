Man received life sentence for killing pregnant woman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man will spend his life in prison for killing a pregnant woman by beating her and setting her on fire.

Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Monday that 53-year-old Wilford Lee Jr. pleaded guilty to murder for the August 2015 death of 28-year-old Christina Humphries. He is not eligible for parole. Lee’s criminal record includes a rape conviction.

Barnette calls it a heinous crime of “immeasurable” brutality.

Lee confessed to repeatedly hitting Humphries with his fist during an argument in his car and setting her on fire with kerosene in an attempt to cover up the crime. An autopsy revealed she was still alive.

Humphries’ partially clothed and burned body was found in the woods. She was roughly 16 weeks pregnant with a boy. Lee was not the father.