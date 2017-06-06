Staying Engaged: Summer Learning Challenge

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library is challenging residents to stay engaged, by making an effort to keep learning this summer.

The annual “Summer Learning Challenge” rewards kids, teens and adults for recording those moments in a guidebook or online. Here’s your mission:

every 30 minutes that you read

every library program that you attend

Once you have recorded 30 learning moments, you can claim a prize at any Richland Library location before August 20. Don’t forget to share pictures and videos of your progress on social media, using #ilearnbecause. Prizes vary from coloring pencils and a beach ball to a cell phone stand and Columbia Fireflies baseball tickets. In addition, one winner at each library location is going to receive the grand prize – a $25 Visa gift card.

There are more than 1,000 programs to choose from this summer, including a number that are themed around space exploration and the much-anticipated, total solar eclipse.

Last year, more than 21,000 people took part in the challenge, with around 20 percent of participants completing it.