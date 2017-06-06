Suspect sought after man found shot

ABC Columbia Staff

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that left man suffering with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Baine Street near Brick Yard Road.

Deputies say the victim was shot multiple times.

