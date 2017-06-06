Suspect sought after man found shot

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that left man suffering with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Baine Street near Brick Yard Road.

Deputies say the victim was shot multiple times.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect(s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.