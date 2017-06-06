Suspected London Attackers Identified

Regent’s Park, London (WOLO) — Police have released the names of the two men suspected in a deadly London Bridge terror attack that left seven people dead and at least 48 others seriously injured Saturday.

According to authorities, 27 year old Khuram Shazad Butts and 30 year old Rachid Redouane have been identified as the perpetrators behind the attacks.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the men “perverse” and “poisonous”. The suspect killers are accused of driving a truck onto the bridge Saturday night before carrying out a knife attack at a nearby market.