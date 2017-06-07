6-year-old girl dies in house fire

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl has died in a house fire in central South Carolina.

Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill says the fire was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday in West Columbia.

Two people made it out of the house.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Aiyanna Shaw died at the scene. An autopsy is planned Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Cahill says the Red Cross is helping the two people who made it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

