Award-Winning Softball Coach to Join Cardinal Newman

SID

Columbia, SC (SID) Dwayne Jones has been named Head Softball Coach at Cardinal Newman School. The former Spring Valley High School Head Softball Coach has a career record of 483-92-1 and led the Vikings to eight AAAA State Championship Series in his 17 seasons at the helm, winning three state titles (1991, 1993 and 1994) and securing five state runner-up finishes.

Jones was South Carolina Softball Coach-of-the-Year (1991, 2001), served twice as coach in the North/South All-Star Game, produced 22 All-State performers and three state Players-of-the-Year. Forty-five of his athletes received college softball scholarships during his tenure.

Jones holds a Master’s degree in Physical Education from the University of South Carolina and is a 30-year teaching veteran in Richland School District Two.

CARDINAL NEWMAN SCHOOL, in order to address a rapidly changing world where learning expectations are higher than ever and faith-filled values are the foundation of a stronger tomorrow, seeks to exceed the traditional definition of educational success. Our mission is to discover the young faith-filled leader that God created inside every child through our commitment to REDEFINING EXCELLENCE in everything we do. We offer a holistic learning experience built on Catholic values, and we deliver it within the new campus that is your school and your home.

Share

Related

Blowfish drop both two in double dip; fall to 0-7
Fireflies Rally For Four Runs In Eighth To Defeat ...
The Holbrook Era Ends for USC Baseball
Chad Holbrook’s USC Tenure Closes Upon Resig...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android