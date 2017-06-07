Award-Winning Softball Coach to Join Cardinal Newman

Columbia, SC (SID) – Dwayne Jones has been named Head Softball Coach at Cardinal Newman School. The former Spring Valley High School Head Softball Coach has a career record of 483-92-1 and led the Vikings to eight AAAA State Championship Series in his 17 seasons at the helm, winning three state titles (1991, 1993 and 1994) and securing five state runner-up finishes.

Jones was South Carolina Softball Coach-of-the-Year (1991, 2001), served twice as coach in the North/South All-Star Game, produced 22 All-State performers and three state Players-of-the-Year. Forty-five of his athletes received college softball scholarships during his tenure.

Jones holds a Master’s degree in Physical Education from the University of South Carolina and is a 30-year teaching veteran in Richland School District Two.

