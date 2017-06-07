Blowfish drop both two in double dip; fall to 0-7

GASTONIA, N.C. (Blowfish) — Lexington County got their second and third cracks at the Gastonia Grizzlies at Sims Legion Park Tuesday night in a double header.

But the double header was unkind to the Fish.

In game one Lexington County clubbed ten hits and brought across four Blowfish but fell to Gastonia 11-4 in seven innings.

Gastonia got off to a flying start in the home half of the second with a two run home run from Chaz Davey (Erskine) over the centerfield wall to give them a 2-0 lead.

Lexington County struck back in the third on back-to-back Grizzlies miscues eventually plating Danny Wilson (UNC-Ashville) to cut the Gastonia lead in half.

The Grizzlies responded in their last two at bats plating nine over the two innings steamrolling the Blowfish 11-4 in game one.

Game two was a pitchers duel between the Grizz and Fish. Lexington County starter Ryan Stoudermire (Charleston Southern) went 3 1/3 hitless but surrendered the lead in the fourth on a run scoring fielders choice form Andrew Fishel (Ohio State).

The Blowfish went quietly in the top of the fifth and Gastonia exploded for 4 runs home in the home half of the fourth beginning their run away from Lexington County.

Gastonia claimed game two by the final of 7-0.

The Blowfish dropped both games in Gastonia falling to 0-7 on the season. Gastonia improved to 7-0 after the two games taken away from the Blowfish.

Wednesday night the Blowfish come back home to Lexington County Baseball Stadium to play the Florence RedWolves for the second time in the season. Kids will get to run the bases postgame following the Palmetto State matchup.