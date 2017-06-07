Chad Holbrook’s USC Tenure Closes Upon Resignation

Chad Holbrook’s time with the Gamecocks began as an assistant for the 2009 season, working under Ray Tanner’s watch, winning two national championships.

It ends Tuesday night, closing a five-year run as Carolina’s head coach by resigning from the position.

After missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons, Gamecocks athletics announced at 9:48 p.m. that Holbrook was choosing to step down and leave the program. He leaves Columbia with a 200-106 record and an 81-67 mark in SEC play.