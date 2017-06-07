Deputies: Suspect set car on fire while victim slept inside

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 32-year-old man who allegedly set a car on fire as a man slept in it.

Deputies say that after Woodley Demetrius Coard of Summerton set the car on fire, he shot at the man when he escaped the vehicle.

The incident happened on April 11, officials say.

Deputies say Coard is to be considered armed and dangerous.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know where Coard might be, citizens are encouraged to call 803-435-4414 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

