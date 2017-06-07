Driver arrested in connection to 2015 hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old woman was jailed Wednesday for an alleged hit-and-run after a victim was struck in an incident on Blossom Street in November of 2015.

Shanekkia Chakia Middleton has been charged with hit and run, driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way

On November 16, 2015, Middleton is accused of hitting a car in the 1900 block of Blossom Street shortly before 6 p.m. and leaving the scene.

Columbia police say the male victim who was inside of the car at the time, did not report any injuries at the time of the incident.

Middleton was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center this morning and has since been released on a $7,500 bond, police say.

