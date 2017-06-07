Fans React to Holbrook Resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Local baseball fans have mixed reactions to Chad Holbrook’s sudden departure.

Some Gamecock baseball enthusiasts said resigning as head coach was the right thing for Holbrook to do.

“We kind of feel like it was time for a change, for something new to happen because we go to all the scrimmage games over there and we know the talent is there but that talent just didn’t seem to be developing as it should have been,” said longtime Gamecock fan Don Andrews.

Some fans said the stress of vying to win another title could be a key reason behind Holbrook’s exit.

“I think he just felt the pressure from the fans around here that it’s a lot of pressure to be here in Columbia were you get over 7,000 fans a game and they want to make the college world series more often than not and he didn’t make in five years,” said Ian McCormick who has been a fan since he was a child.

While some believe walking away was the best choice, others said supporters and members of the program could have been more forgiving.

“They didn’t show any patience or loyalty. It’s one of those things where they guy has won for you, just give him another year,” said Guillermo Todd of Atlanta.

Despite not bringing home any hardware this year to end his tenure as a Gamecock, fans said they still applaud Holbrook for everything he did with team.

“He’s served us very well. We appreciate his coaching here with us. It’s sad to see him go. They had a not so great season but you know, sometimes there has to be a loser of every game,” said lifelong fan Lewis Hall.