The Holbrook Era Ends for USC Baseball

On Tuesday night, University of South Carolina Athletics announced that head coach Chad Holbrook has decided to resign from his position as the Gamecocks’ head baseball coach.

Through his time in Columbia, rising from his role as Ray Tanner’s assistant to leader of the program, Holbrook brought USC to a pair of super regionals and three NCAA Tournaments. But his teams never made it to the College World Series and missed the NCAA Tournament twice in the past three seasons.

ABC Columbia Sports’ Greg Brzozowski breaks down Chad’s career with the garnet and black and presents Holbrook’s official statement released Tuesday night in the video above.