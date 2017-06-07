Tanner Discusses Chad Holbrook’s Resignation

Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner spoke on Wednesday at a press conference following the resignation of head baseball coach Chad Holbrook.

The two have had a long working relationship and personal friendship that extends past the ball field. Holbrook was an assistant on the USC AD’s teams from 2009-2012 when Tanner was leading the squad to a pair of College World Series titles. He was later promoted to the main job in 2012 by Ray once the later moved into the administrative role.

As a new chapter is set to begin at Carolina, ABC Columbia Sports’ Greg Brzozowski was live at Founders Park following Tanner’s turn at the microphone, breaking down the feelings that are tied to Holbrook’s departure.