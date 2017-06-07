What Tanner Wants in USC’s Next Head Baseball Coach

The search is on for the next Gamecocks head baseball coach.

USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner spoke Wednesday at a press conference following Tuesday night’s announcement that Chad Holbrook was resigning from his position leading Carolina’s program.

Pitching coach Jerry Meyers will be the interim head coach in the meantime, but Tanner stated that none of the current assistants on staff will be candidates for the vacancy.

As the postseason continues on towards Omaha and the garnet and black’s AD builds a list of candidates, he breaks down what qualities he’s looking for in the next face of the program.