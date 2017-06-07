Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director





President Trump said today that he will nominate former Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray to be the new director of the FBI.

In his Twitter announcement, Trump described Wray as a “man of impeccable credentials.”

Wray, a lawyer, was nominated by President George W. Bush to be the assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s criminal division in 2003. He served in that position until 2005 and then returned to private practice, specializing in white collar and internal investigations.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Trump fired FBI director James Comey last month. Andrew McCabe, the deputy director, was named acting director of the FBI.

The White House later released the letter that the president wrote directly to Comey, which said his termination was “effective immediately” and cited recommendations of the United States attorney general and the deputy attorney general.

Comey’s dismissal came just weeks after he testified in front of the House Committee on Intelligence, during which he took the rare step of confirming that the FBI was investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and “any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Lawrence Jackson/AP Photo