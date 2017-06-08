Blowfish deflate for eighth straight

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (Blowfish) — Spirits were high before Wednesday night’s matchup at Lexington County Baseball Stadium as the Blowfish took on the Florence RedWolves for the second time in the season.

Although the Blowfish dropped two games last night in Gastonia, and sat at a 0-7 record, the Fish tried to keep things loose going into the ballgame.

However, Lexington County fell at home for their eighth straight loss of the season by the final score of 15-1.

Florence scored 12 of their 15 runs in the first five innings en route to their sixth victory of the 2017 season.

The Blowfish were never in the ballgame trailing 9-1 in the third inning at Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

Zach Jacobs (Francis Marion University) clubbed two homers to right field tallying six RBIs on the evening.

Matthew Beaird (Coastal Carolina University) also smacked two home runs in the ballgame brining home four RedWolves in the team’s rout Wednesday evening.

Jack Piekos (Eastern Kentucky University) pitched a gem for the RedWolves en route to the win. Piekos went seven innings allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts.

Tate Gillespie (TAMU-CC) was handed his first loss of 2017 as the Blowfish look to get off the losing streak tomorrow night in Savannah against the Bananas.

Coverage on z93.1-FM The Lake will begin at 6:45 from Grayson Stadium and first pitch is slated for 7:00pm from Savannah.