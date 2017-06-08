Clemson Men’s Soccer Announces 2017 Schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – The Clemson men’s soccer team’s 2017 schedule features 16 matches (11 at home and five on the road) while 9 of the team’s 16 opponents played in the NCAA Tournament in 2016. In addition to the 16 matches, the Tigers have three tune-up matches beginning on August 12at UAB, followed by Coastal Carolina on August 15 at Historic Riggs Field and at Virginia Tech on August 18 to wrap up the preseason.



“The ACC continues to set the bar for college soccer in terms of competition. We are extremely excited to host our ACC colleagues as well as our traditional rivals South Carolina & UNC-Charlotte,” said Head Coach Mike Noonan. “It will also be great to renew an old rivalry when UCLA comes to Historic Riggs Field on Tuesday, Sept. 19. I believe our 2017 team will be extremely competitive and also very entertaining for our fans.”

The Tigers, who were a NCAA Elite Eight team in 2016, open the regular season against Cal State Fullerton on August 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Titans were one win away from winning the Big West Tournament and earning an automatic to the NCAA Tournament. Just one week later the Gamecocks enter Historic Riggs Field on First Friday for the second time in three years. Just two years ago on First Friday Historic Riggs Field was filled with 7,368 which was the second largest crowd at Riggs. The Tigers also welcome powerhouse UCLA from the Pac-12. The Bruins fell to Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

In addition to the Bruins, Clemson also hosts non-conference opponents Radford (August 27), North Florida (Sept. 12), Charlotte (Sept. 26), and Gardner-Webb (Oct. 10). Within the conference, the Tigers hosts Boston College (Sept. 15), Pittsburgh (Sept. 22), Notre Dame (Oct. 6), and Louisville (Oct. 27) to close out the regular season.

Clemson’s road schedule is highlighted by ACC matches at NC State (Sept. 8), Wake Forest (Sept. 29), Duke (Oct. 13) and Syracuse (Oct. 21). The Tigers also travel to Georgia Southern on (Sept. 4).

Season tickets are set to go on sale at a later time.