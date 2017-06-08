Gamecocks 16th in Latest Directors’ Cup Standings

SC SID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — The University of South Carolina is currently in 16th place in the latest 2016-17 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, released today.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup honors institutions maintaining a broad-based athletics program.  Each institution is awarded points in a pre-determined number of sports for men and women.  The Directors’ Cup Standings are a program managed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

The Gamecocks currently have 790.0 points through the Spring Standings of June 8.  These points are accumulated based on the following finishes for USC in the 2016-17 season:

Women’s Basketball                       100 points           National Champions

Men’s Basketball                             83.0 points          Final Four – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Soccer                              73.0 points          Elite Eight – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Golf                                   67.5 points          10th – NCAA Championship

Women’s Tennis                              64.0 points          Sweet 16 – NCAA Tournament

Men’s Swimming & Diving           60.0 points          15th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Soccer                                     50.0 points          Round of 32 – NCAA Tournament

Softball                                                 50.0 points          Regional Finalists – NCAA Tournament

Men’s Tennis                                     50.0 points          Round of 32 – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Indoor Track & Field   48.5 points          25th – NCAA Championship

Women’s Swimming & Diving     36.0 points          38th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Indoor Track & Field          35.5 points          36th – NCAA Championship

Football                                                25.0 points          Post-season Bowl Game

Beach Volleyball                               25.0 points          7th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Golf                                         22.5 points          9th – NCAA Regionals

The 790 points represents the second highest total in school history, falling behind only the 2001-02 year (828.5 points).  There are three sports remaining to be counted for the final Learfield Cup Standings – men’s and women’s outdoor track & field and baseball.

Currently, South Carolina’s 790 points is third in the SEC, only behind Florida (977.5 points) and Kentucky (868.5 points).

South Carolina has finished in the top 25 three times in its history – 11th in 2001-02, 18th in 2002-03 (701 points) and 25th in 2000-01 (539 points).

Last season, the Gamecocks were 31st (680 points), which was the highest finish for the program since 2002-03.

Additional information on the NACDA Learfield Cup Directors’ Standings can be found at nacda.com.  The final standings will be released on June 30 or July 1, following the Men’s College World Series.

