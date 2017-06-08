Gamecocks 16th in Latest Directors’ Cup Standings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — The University of South Carolina is currently in 16th place in the latest 2016-17 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, released today.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup honors institutions maintaining a broad-based athletics program. Each institution is awarded points in a pre-determined number of sports for men and women. The Directors’ Cup Standings are a program managed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

The Gamecocks currently have 790.0 points through the Spring Standings of June 8. These points are accumulated based on the following finishes for USC in the 2016-17 season:

Women’s Basketball 100 points National Champions

Men’s Basketball 83.0 points Final Four – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Soccer 73.0 points Elite Eight – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Golf 67.5 points 10th – NCAA Championship

Women’s Tennis 64.0 points Sweet 16 – NCAA Tournament

Men’s Swimming & Diving 60.0 points 15th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Soccer 50.0 points Round of 32 – NCAA Tournament

Softball 50.0 points Regional Finalists – NCAA Tournament

Men’s Tennis 50.0 points Round of 32 – NCAA Tournament

Women’s Indoor Track & Field 48.5 points 25th – NCAA Championship

Women’s Swimming & Diving 36.0 points 38th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Indoor Track & Field 35.5 points 36th – NCAA Championship

Football 25.0 points Post-season Bowl Game

Beach Volleyball 25.0 points 7th – NCAA Championship

Men’s Golf 22.5 points 9th – NCAA Regionals

The 790 points represents the second highest total in school history, falling behind only the 2001-02 year (828.5 points). There are three sports remaining to be counted for the final Learfield Cup Standings – men’s and women’s outdoor track & field and baseball.

Currently, South Carolina’s 790 points is third in the SEC, only behind Florida (977.5 points) and Kentucky (868.5 points).

South Carolina has finished in the top 25 three times in its history – 11th in 2001-02, 18th in 2002-03 (701 points) and 25th in 2000-01 (539 points).

Last season, the Gamecocks were 31st (680 points), which was the highest finish for the program since 2002-03.

Additional information on the NACDA Learfield Cup Directors’ Standings can be found at nacda.com. The final standings will be released on June 30 or July 1, following the Men’s College World Series.