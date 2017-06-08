LIVE: James Comey blasts Trump administration ‘lies,’ efforts to ‘defame me’





In his opening remarks today to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, former FBI Director James Comey accused President Trump’s administration of working to “defame” him and the FBI, and telling “lies” to the American people.

“Although the law requires no reason at all to fire an FBI director the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader,” Comey said.

“Those were lies plain and simple. And I am so sorry that the FBI work force had to hear them and I am so sorry that the American people were told them.”

Comey chose not to repeat the statement he submitted to the committee, which were released Wednesday.

It describes a series of uncomfortable interactions with Trump, in which he says the president requested his loyalty and pressed him to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Some of the allegations in Comey’s statement have been directly contradicted by the White House in the past. On May 12, press secretary Sean Spicer rejected the notion that Trump ever asked Comey to pledge loyalty, and on May 18 Trump himself said he never urged Comey to back off the investigation into Flynn.

“The president disputes that he ever asked for Jim Comey’s loyalty and he disputes that he ever asked Comey to let the Flynn investigation go in any way,” a source familiar with the president’s thinking told ABC News today.

Read the full text of James Comey’s Senate testimony opening remarks

Comey told the committee that he first learned of his firing from media reports on television, which he said “confused” him because the president had “repeatedly” praised him for “doing a great job.” Comey said he believes the Trump administration tried to smear his reputation and provide “shifting explanations” for his firing that were untrue.

“The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me,” Comey testified. “They confused me because the president and I had multiple conversations about my job, both before and after he took office. And he had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay. I repeatedly told him I did intend to stay and serve out the remaining six years of my term. He told me repeatedly he had talked to lots of people about me, including our current attorney general and had learned that I was doing a great job and that I was extremely well liked.”

Comey concluded his opening remarks to the committee with a heartfelt statement to his former colleagues at the FBI.

“The FBI is honest, the FBI is strong and the FBI is and always will be independent,” Comey said. “And now to my former colleagues, if I may, I am so sorry that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to you properly. It was the honor of my life to serve beside you, to be a part of the FBI family and I will miss it for the rest of my life.”

ABC News has learned that Trump will be watching Comey’s hearing and testimony today with his legal team and senior advisers from the president’s personal dining room near the Oval Office in the White House.

On May 9, Trump fired Comey from his position as FBI director after receiving letters recommending he do so from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Sources told ABC News that the firing came as a surprise to Comey, which is part of the story he plans to tell today before the committee. As one source said, he was “angry” and wants the public to know why.

ABC News reported earlier this week that Comey’s congressional testimony would make the White House uncomfortable, but that Comey won’t say the president directly interfered in the FBI’s probe into Flynn.

Prior to Comey’s testimony today, a person close to the former FBI director told ABC News he was prepared and calm.

“That’s what happens when you are armed with the truth; it washes all over you,” the individual told ABC News.

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo