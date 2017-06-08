Man charged in alleged sexual assault of mentally disabled woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.

According to deputies, the incident happened at an apartment on Summit Drive on May 27 during a social gathering.

The suspect, 28-year-old Solomon Yemame, was taken into custody on Wednesday after DNA linked him to the case, deputies say.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said investigators are looking into other sexual assault cases involving Yesmane and additional charges may be coming.

