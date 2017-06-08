Man found in Maumee River identified as former NFL player

The Allen County Coroner has identified the person found in a log jam in one of Fort Wayne’s rivers.

ABC21 previously reported emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of North Anthony Boulevard after a City of Fort Wayne employee reported finding a body in the river. Crews were able to remove the body.

The coroner reports the body has been identified as James W. Hardy III. He was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy. The Allen County Coroner said Hardy was reported missing by family members a few weeks prior.

Hardy played in the NFL in 2008 and 2009 with the Buffalo Bills. He is a former Elmhurst High School and Indiana University star receiver. Hardy was also runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award in 2004

TMZ reports Hardy was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility in 2014 after an incident which he was arrested after allegedly attacking three cops outside his apartment in Los Angeles.

The Buffalo Bills put out a statement on Twitter on Hardy’s death.