Money Talks: USC’s Plan to Pay New Baseball Coach

Following his resignation on Tuesday, Gamecock athletics and Chad Holbrook are negotiating a settlement to compensate the former head baseball coach for the reaming two years on his contract with the school.

As Athletics Director Ray Tanner prepares to find his newest leader for the program, price doesn’t seem to be a problem. Salaries have risen as the sport’s spotlight increases and USC’s AD announced Wednesday at Founders Park that he’s ready to compete.