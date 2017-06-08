Phil Collins taken to hospital after suffering a fall from ‘drop foot’

British rocker Phil Collins, who just started to tour again, had to cancel a few shows after he suffered a fall in the middle of the night and was taken to the hospital.

“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well,” according to a statement on his official Facebook page. “He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.”

Collins, 66, has so far cancelled two shows in London.

“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return,” the statement added.

Collins will reschedule those shows and plans to “carry on with this tour on Sunday in Cologne and then Paris before returning to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on June 30.”

We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins’ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed… Posted by Phil Collins on Thursday, June 8, 2017

Collins recently spoke to ABC News about returning to the stage and playing with his 16-year-old son, Nic.

“There’s a lot of me in him, and he plays a lot like me,” he said. “He has that attitude and aggression, which is good. [It’s] nice to bring some youth and aggression to what I do!”

Collins also said it was his children who were the inspiration for his return to the stage.

“They were very, very keen,” the singer said about his sons. “When…I was taking them to school, they’d always wanna hear ‘dad’s music,’ be it ‘Genesis Live’ or a live CD that I had in my car of my First Final [Farewell] tour.”