SCE&G launches SC’s largest community solar program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina energy company is launching the state’s largest community solar program.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. on Thursday announced its partnership with Clean Energy Collective.

The 16-megawatt program allows people to buy or subscribe to panels at several solar facilities to be constructed within SCE&G’s service territory. In exchange for the electricity produced by their panels, participants get credits on their monthly utility bills.

SCE&G says the program is available to residential electric customers who own or rent their homes, as well as to schools, churches and municipalities.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy Corp., the largest electricity company in the United States, announced plans earlier this year to launch a community solar program in South Carolina and seek regulatory permission to do the same thing in other states.

File