Summer Meals Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland School District Two Food Services, operated by Sodexo will serve free, nutritious meals on weekdays throughout the month of July. Students up to age 18 can enjoy a variety of healthy breakfasts and lunches that meet and exceed nutritional standards set by the United States Department of Agriculture and the National School Lunch Program.

The Summer Meals Program will begin Monday, June 12th.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday, except where noted, at various. For a complete list of locations and times go to http://www.richland2.org