Two Killed in Head-On Collision

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– Two people are dead after a head on collision Friday morning.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol say it happened at 7:20 on the 500 block of St. Matthews Rd.

Investigators say the driver of one car died at the scene, the second was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland where he died from his injuries.

A portion of Saint Matthews Rd. was shut down as emergency crews cleared the scene.