Bathroom Lawsuit

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Columbia man is suing five convenience stores he claims refused to let him use the bathroom because the color of his skin.

Daniel Woodard says at each of the five locations he was denied the right to use the facilities. According to the lawsuit, Woodard says white customers were allowed to use the lavatories he was told he could not use.

Hector Tapia, a manager of one of the locations named in the lawsuit says he is surprised by the claim and denies the allegation.

Woodard is seeking five million dollars in damages.