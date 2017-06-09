Blowfish win first game in 2017

SAVANNAH, GA. (Blowfish) — It had been over ten months since the Blowfish tasted victory. The team had suffered a nine game losing streak that began at the end of the 2016 season and spilled over into the 2017 season. 2017 started with an eight game losing streak for the Fish that was snapped Thursday night at Grayson Stadium in a 7-5 win over the Bananas. Lexington County jumped out ahead early in the first as Savannah struggled with command the entire game. JT Stone (Miami OH) walked with the bases loaded to bring in the Blowfish’s first run of the ballgame. Savannah jumped right back into the ballgame in the home half of the first when Logan Mattix (Georgia College) launched a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 1. The Blowfish came right back in the second plating three more on four walks and an RBI single by Seth Lancaster (Coastal Carolina) to leap back ahead 4-1. The Bananas cut the Lexington County lead in half on an RBI double by Max McDougald (Wofford) in the second that brought in Steve Tomlinson (North Georgia). Errors were once again a problem for Lexington County as they committed seven in the ballgame rising their total to 24 and two of the seven errors helped Savannah tie the game at 4 in the third inning. Lexington County jumped back ahead in the when Chase Teter (Morehead State) smacked a sacrifice fly in the fifth that brought in Stone to push the score to 5-4. Walks and unforced errors were a problem for Savannah all night as they walked 11 Blowfish and hit four more in the game. Lexington County stranded 16 base runners but took advantage of the pour Bananas pitching. Lexington County extended their lead in the seventh when Riley Hogan (South Carolina) smacked a single bringing home two extending the lead to 7-4. Savannah added a run in the home half of the seventh but strong pen work from Conrado Skepple (Alcorn State) and Hunter Dollander (USC-Aiken) closed the door on the Bananas as they left Grayson Stadium with their first win of 2017. Friday night the Fish come back home to the Lex to take on Catawba Valley in the team’s second exhibition game of the season. Friday night after the game fans can enjoy for the second night of the season postgame “Concert In The Sky” fireworks at Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Gates open at 6:00 pm at the Lex and first pitch is slated for 7:05 pm.