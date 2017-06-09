Cardinal Newman Hires Charles Assey as Head Baseball Coach

Columbia, SC– Cardinal Newman is proud to announce the addition of Charles Assey as the new head baseball coach and assistant athletic director.

Coach Assey just completed his 4th season as the head baseball coach at White Knoll High School. While at White Knoll, Assey led the Timberwolves to 65 total wins, a #21 National Ranking in USA Today in 2016 and a 2015 Region 5-AAAA Championship along with a Region 5-AAAA Coach of the Year honor. Assey has been a head high school baseball coach for six years while taking all six teams to the state playoffs and making several trips to the winners’bracket of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) lower state championship.

Prior to his time at White Knoll, Assey was the head coach at Brookland-Cayce High School and Woodland High School. Coach Assey joined the high school ranks following stints as collegiate assistant coach at Charleston Southern University, Presbyterian College, and St. Edwards University. Assey has coached 11 players to get drafted in his career along with putting 29 players in college baseball in six years of high school coaching.

Assey played collegiate baseball and graduated from Presbyterian College in 2004, obtained a master’s degree from St. Edward’s University and is currently finishing his second master’s degree in Education Administration from Fort Hayes State University. Charles is married to Megan Assey who is the head girl’s basketball coach at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The couple has a three-year-old daughter, Lawson.

Coach Assey will be formally introduced at a reception to be held Tuesday, June 13th at Cardinal Newman School.

Charles Assey Career Record:

Overall Region

2011-2012 Woodland High School 10-15 5-5 (#4 Seed District 8 – AA State Playoffs – defeated #1 Swansea)

10-15 5-5

2012-2013 Brookland-Cayce HS 16-11 6-4 (#3 Seed District 7 – AAA State Playoffs – District 7 Champs – #8 final ranking)

16-11 6-4

2013-2014 White Knoll High School 12-14 5-5 (#3 Seed District 7 – AAAA State Playoffs- defeated Colleton County)

2014-2015 White Knoll High School 16-13 8-2 (#1 Seed District 5 – AAAA State Playoffs – District 5 – Runner Up)

Region 5-AAAA Champions – Region 5-AAAA Coach of the Year

2015-2016 White Knoll High School 22-8 8-2 (#2 Seed District 5 – AAAA State Playoffs) District 7 Champions

2016 Red Bank Invitational Champions

Ranked #4 – SCBCA Polls and #21 USA Today / Final 6 Teams in AAAA

2016-2017 White Knoll High School 15-11 8-4 2017 Red Bank Invitational Champions / Ranked #5 in SCBCA Polls

Ranked #4 in HSSR Poll/

(#3 Seed AAAAA State Playoffs)

65-46 29-13

Overall Career Record: 91-72 40-22