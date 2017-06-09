Columbia Man Suing Gas Stations Over Alleged Discrimination

Columbia, S.C., (AP)– A Columbia man is suing five convenience stores.

In court documents filed this week, Daniel Woodard says at each store he was not allowed to use the restroom because he is black.

The lawsuit goes on to state that at each location white customers were allowed to use the restroom.

Hector Tapia, who manages one of the stores in the lawsuit says he was surprised and denies the allegation.

The lawsuit is seeking $5 million in damages.