Fireflies Players Deliver Meals

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Fireflies brought a little light to some Columbia residents Friday afternoon before suiting up for the game against the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Fireflies teamed up with Meals on Wheels to deliver smiles and plenty of food to Midlands Seniors who aren’t always able to get out of their homes to have a good meal.

Players we spoke with say being a part of the community is one game they love being able to play a part in.