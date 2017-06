RCSD Charges Two in Recent Burglary

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland County deputies say 19 year old Charleston Sweat and 24 year old Mitchell Wiley are charged with burglary.

Investigators say on the men broke into a home on Dover St. Saturday, June 3rd.

According to deputies the Sweat and Wiley took $6,000 from the victim’s safe, two handguns, jewelry, and a gaming system.

Deputies say Sweat new the victim and had been inside the home on prior occasions.