Upstate Woman Sentenced After Baby Drowned in Bathtub

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) _ A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for the drowning death of her 9-month-old son in a bathtub.

Local media reported that 38-year-old Kimberly Dawn Wallace of Inman pleaded guilty Wednesday to child neglect.

Wallace’s son Jaidan was found dead in their Inman home in 2014.

Wallace was not arrested in April 2016. Prosecutors said the arrest was delayed by a long interview process and consultation with pathologists.

Wallace must also serve three years of probation after her prison sentence.

A sheriff’s report said Wallace had consumed alcohol the night Jaiden died. She told investigators another child put Jaiden into the tub.

Wallace must also undergo drug and alcohol screenings and substance abuse counseling.