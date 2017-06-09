Weekend Event Features Krump Dancers

Grace Joyal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fuse Artist Alliance presents Rumble City 3, a showcase of Krump dancing, this weekend.

The event takes place at the Columbia Music Festival Association at 914 Pulaski St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show runs until 10 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks on site. Tickets are $10 at the door.

There will be a workshop earlier on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at CMFA.

Watch the video above to learn more about Krump, and how you can participate in this weekend’s event.
