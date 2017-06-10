Fireflies Zoom Past RiverDogs for Fifth Straight Win

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – For the third time this season, the Fireflies have won five games in a row. Columbia accomplished that on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Charleston at Spirit Communications Park. It’s also the club’s seventh straight home win – a new franchise record.

Harol Gonzalez (W, 3-4) was the next Columbia (33-25) pitcher to shine on the mound. The starter logged 7.2 innings and allowed just one eighth-inning run. The righty also struck out six. Reliever Adonis Uceta (S, 4) finished the job in the eighth – stranding the bases loaded – before striking out the side in the ninth. Uceta has now logged 12 consecutive scoreless innings.

Pitching has been splendid during the five game win streak. In fact, Columbia’s pitchers have allowed just two runs over the last 29 innings. In total, the Fireflies have outscored opponents 26-8 during the streak.

The Fireflies scored early on Friday. Desmond Lindsay led off the second inning with a towering 432-foot home run that landed on the left-center field concourse beyond the Bojangles’ Berm. It was Lindsay’s sixth homer of the season. The outfielder has recorded an extra-base hit in three straight games.

The Fireflies chased Charleston (30-30) starter Phillip Diehl (L, 6-2) in the fifth. The frame began with a Milton Ramos single (one of his two on Friday). Two hitters later, Luis Carpio drew a walk, and Michael Paez followed with a double scorched to the left-field wall. Both runners scored, and the Fireflies were ahead, 3-0. Paez has a league-best 20 two-baggers.

Columbia remains three games behind the Southern Division-leading Greenville Drive with 10 games left in the first half.

A win on Saturday would be a franchise-record sixth straight victory. Columbia and Charleston play a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. (two seven-inning games). Here are the scheduled starters:

Game 1: RHP Jordan Humphreys (Columbia) vs. RHP Jio Orozco (Charleston)

Game 2: LHP Thomas Szapucki vs. RHP Austin DeCarr

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 5:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app at 4:45 p.m.