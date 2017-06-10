Moore, Williams Notch All-America Finishes at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (USC SID) — Two members of the University of South Carolina track & field team earned first-team All-America honors Friday at the 2017 NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships. Juniors Isaiah Moore (110mH) and Tye Williams (high jump) each finished in the top-eight of their events to collect All-America laurels for the first time as Gamecocks.

Williams tied for fourth place in the high jump after clearing both 6-9 ¾ and 6-11 ¾ on his first try. He was unable to get over 7-1 ¾, but after his 2-for-2 start, he finished in a tie fourth place and earned 4.5 points for the Gamecocks.

The junior from Clyo, Ga., is the third Gamecock to earn All-America honors in the men’s high jump and the first to do so in 36 years, joining Steve Wilson (1975, 1976) and Gus Kirkland (1981). His fourth-place result is the highest ever by a Gamecock in the event, surpassing Wilson’s sixth-place effort at the 1976 championship in Philadelphia.

Moore finished eighth in the 110mH, his first career NCAA final. The junior from Burlington, N.C., came home in 14.05. He’s the 14th Gamecock to earn All-America laurels in the event, and the third Gamecock to win All-America in the event in the last two seasons.

For the men’s championship, Carolina finished with 5.5 points, good for 49th place. The Carolina women are in 26th place going into their final day, with three points.

With the efforts of Moore and Williams, the Gamecocks now have three first-team All-America performances so far at the NCAA Championships. Rougui Sow finished sixth in the women’s long jump on Thursday, while Ncincilili Titi (200m) and both 4x100m relays earned second-team accolades.

QUOTING HEAD COACH CURTIS FRYE

“Right now, there’s not another school in the country that’s moving forward and showing the kind of commitment that Carolina has. I am just looking forward to the future. Our kids already believe. This was a great weekend for them. It was difficult, because they did so well in the regionals, and they had high hopes for nationals, but we’re not there yet. We’re just on the edge of it, but with maturity we’ll be back next year and ready for the fight to get in the top five.” UP NEXT FOR THE GAMECOCKS The NCAA Championships conclude Saturday with the final day of the women’s competition. Natasha Dicks is the lone Gamecock in action, as she competes for a triple jump national title in her final collegiate event. The three-time All-American starts her day at 6:40 p.m. ET, and fans catch watch it live on ESPN and the WatchESPN app.

