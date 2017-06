Tebow Talks on Playing Past Emotions

Tim Tebow is 50 games in to his pro baseball career. While playing with the Columbia Fireflies, he’s experienced highs and lows at the plate and in the field, but has done his best to keep emotions out of his performance.

Speaking on Friday before his team opened a five game series with Charleston, the former Heisman trophy winner discussed his experiences over the last two months and the mentality he continues to bring to the ball field.