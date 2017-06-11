5 Columbia Firefighters Injured in Home Explosion

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Five Columbia Fire Department members are recovering after a home exploded while they were putting out a fire.

Crews responded to the fire in the 3000 block of Greenbriar Drive just before 2pm on Saturday.

Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said within 9 minutes of trying to put out the fire there was some type of explosion. Jenkins says the explosion caused the home to lift from the ground and the roof to cave in.

The firefighters have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Officials said the firefighters suffered minor injures from the impact.

The two homeowners were outside the home when the fire started and were not injured. They have been displaced.

Officials don’t suspect foul play, however the Richland County Fire Marshall is investigating to figure out the cause.