Colors of India Art Collection Opening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The colors of India made its way to the Midlands this evening.

ABC Columbia News Anchor, Alicia Barnes hosted an art exhibit called “Colors of India, 24 Karat Collection.

Alicia was inspired by her recent trip to India. Paintings in the collection are made with real 24 karat gold.

The 24 karat collection will be on display until August 6 at the Hallway Community art at 701 Whaley.