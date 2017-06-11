Dicks Named All-American as Gamecocks Finish NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (USC SID) – Senior Natasha Dicks was in action Saturday as the University of South Carolina track & field team wrapped up the 2017 NCAA Division I Track & Field Championships. Dicks finished 10th in the triple jump, earning second-team All-America honors.

With the senior’s performance, Carolina ended the week with seven All-America finishes. Isaiah Moore (110mH), Rougui Sow (long jump) and Tye Williams (high jump) placed in the top-eight to collect first-team All-America laurels, while Dicks, Ncincilili Titi (200m) and both 4x100m relay teams ended the meet on the second team.

Dicks was the top performer on Saturday to not make the triple jump finals. Her best effort, 43-2 ½, was in ninth position until she was knocked out of the competition on the next-to-last effort of the first round.

The senior from Aiken, S.C., ends her career as a four-time All-American in the triple jump, which is a program record. She earned a pair of bronze medals at the NCAA Indoor Championships, in both 2016 and 2017.

South Carolina finished the women’s meet with three points, earned by Sow on Thursday in the long jump. That total is good for 52nd place, while the Gamecock men finished 49th with 5.5 points.

QUOTING HEAD COACH CURTIS FRYE

“Natasha came here as a South Carolina (high school) state champion, and she progressed all the way to being an All-American at the NCAA level, and a scoring All-American a couple of times. We can’t say more about her, to go on and graduate from the university without a single problem. She’s a tremendous leader and everything you could ask for as a young lady.” UP NEXT FOR THE GAMECOCKS The Gamecocks will send a select group to the USATF Junior and Senior National Championships, which run June 22-25 in Sacramento, Calif.