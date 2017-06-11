RECALL: Mistake in Birth Control Packaging Could Result in Unintended Pregnancy

The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. says its Mibelas 24 F-E products were packaged improperly, so the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos.

That could result in unintended pregnancies as well as potential health issues for the mother and fetus.

There are no reports of any adverse effects from this issue, according to the FDA.

More information about this recall is posted on the FDA’s website.