Report: Martin set to Hire New Assistant Coach

Greg Brzozowski

CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported Saturday that Frank Martin is in position to fill the hole on his coaching staff following Matt Figger’s departure for the Austin Peay head job.

Former Indiana assistant Chuck Martin is set to be hired by Carolina and join the Gamecocks’ bench.

Martin had spent three seasons with the Hoosiers on Tom Crean’s staff. He was the head coach at Marist from 2008-2013 and an assistant with Memphis from 2006-2008.

