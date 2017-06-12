‘Bachelor in Paradise’ suspended amid misconduct probe

AP

ABC has suspended production of “Bachelor in Paradise.” (ABC)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company behind ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” has suspended production of the reality show while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is “conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations” and “appropriate responsive action” will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn’t offer any details on the allegations.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” It brings together former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week and was set to premiere on ABC in August.

Share

Related

‘The Bachelor’ Needs More Diverse Cand...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android