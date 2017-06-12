Blythewood’s Bethel Battling for Starting Spot with Cards

Blythewood alum and Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel returned to his high school alma mater this weekend to host his second-annual 7-on-7 Tournament championship. Seven area programs played for a $5,000 donation to their school, provided by the former Bengals’ “Beating the Odds” foundation.

Just two days before the Saturday event, Bethel was on the other side of the country, taking part in Arizona’s organized team activities as he competes for a starting spot in the defensive backfield. The former Presbyterian Blue Hose standout and three-time NFL Pro Bowl special teams selection is fully healthy entering his sixth pro season. With training camp approaching, Bethel is ready to capitalize on the opportunity.