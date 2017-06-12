Fireflies Bonding, Building on Win Streak

Columbia is playing it’s very best baseball of the season as the SAL All-Star break approaches. Following Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Charleston, the Fireflies have won eight in a row and their last 10 at home.

On Monday, they take the field for the final time before All-Star festivities comes to Spirit Communications Park, pushing for a rare five-game sweep of the RiverDogs. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Manager Jose Leger broke down his team’s recent successes to ABC Columbia Sports following Sunday’s latest success.