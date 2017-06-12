Norman Starts 11 County Tour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — GOP Nominee and York County business man Ralph Norman is scheduled to begin his 11 county tour Monday. The Republican nominee of the fifth congressional district announced Friday that he will travel to 11 different counties throughout South Carolina to discuss his Balanced Budget Amendment.

The tour is happening a little more than a week ahead of the June 20th special election where he’ll face Democrat Archie Parnell.

Monday, Norman will make stops in Lancaster, Lee and Kershaw Counties.