Orlando marks 1-year anniversary of Pulse massacre





Family and friends of those who were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub last year gathered at the club to mark the one year anniversary of the country’s worst mass shooting.

Forty-nine people were killed and more than 50 others were injured on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire on the gay nightclub.

The city of Orlando, in collaboration with Pulse, declared Monday as “Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness.”

“This day is dedicated to the memory and honor of the 49 innocent lives taken at Pulse, reaffirms the community’s commitment to survivors and loved ones, as well as recognizes the global compassion and love displayed in the wake of the tragedy,” city officials said in a statement.

U.S. Army Sgt. Marie Cobbs, who attended ceremony early Monday that was only open to survivors and family and friends of those who were killed, told reporters Monday morning that she was too angry to go inside the nightclub.

The police officer “was going to let me in, but I just said no. I just couldn’t … I’m too angry,” Cobbs said.

She said she was there in remembrance of her nephew Anthony who was killed in the attack exactly one year ago.

“Like how could this happen,” Cobbs asked. “This guy came to my home right here,” she said gesturing toward the nightclub, “and shot my brothers and sisters.”

The early morning ceremony, which overlapped with the exact moment that suspected gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots at a little after 2 a.m. one year ago — will kick off a full day of services held in honor of the victims and survivors.

It will be followed by three main events: a midday service held at the nightclub, an evening gathering called Orlando Love: Remembering Our Angels and finally, a music-filled celebration held at Pulse.

Separately, local churches throughout the city have agreed to ring their church bells simultaneously, 49 times at noon.

Suspected shooter Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and was later killed in a shootout with police. His wife, Noor Salman, is currently facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court. She has pleaded not guilty.

One survivor, Ricardo Negron, told the Associated Press that he would not be attending the events because it would be too difficult to bear.

“There’s going to be so many things going on that I feel it will be overwhelming for those affected,” said Negron, who managed to escape from the attack the club without physical harm.