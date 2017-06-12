Report: Cleaning lady steals $40K worth of diamonds and other jewelry

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 47-year-old woman is behind bars after deputies say she stole $40,000 worth of jewelry at a home she was hired to clean.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Elizabeth Gati on June 7.

Gati’s arrest stems from an incident on June 5 when authorities responded to a home on Alumni Lane in reference to a larceny.

Deputies say the victim noticed that a diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, and several Bluetooth headphones were stolen from the victim’s bedroom.

Gati is self-employed with TLC Cleaning, and cleans houses throughout the Midlands, deputies say.

Investigators are currently looking into additional thefts that may have occurred. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Gati is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

