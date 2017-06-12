Trio from Clemson and South Carolina scheduled to workout for Charlotte Hornets

By: Bryson Allen-Williams

COLUMBIA,SC – Three potential NBA draftees with ties to the palmetto state will workout for the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday.

Former South Carolina and Clemson stars PJ Dozier and Jaron Blossomgame will participate, as well as former Clemson guard Avry Holmes.

Dozier, a sophomore who averaged 13.9 points per game in 2016-17, helped take the Gamecocks on a Final Four run in April. He is a native of Columbia and a Spring Valley High School product.

Blossomgame was Clemson’s unquestionable leader again in 2016-17 after he decided to return to school for one final year of eligibility. Though the Tigers struggled this season, Blossomgame averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Holmes was a red-shirt graduate who averaged 10.3 points per game in his final year at Clemson.

Charlotte has the 11th and the 41st picks in this years draft.